BRIEF-Atea updates on police raid in Denmark

* Says is aware that Danish police has charged a number of public officials in Denmark, of which some are clients of Atea

* Says has carried out its own internal investigation

* Says internal investigation has revealed that some former leading employees in Atea provided benefits to clients in violation of Atea's internal guidelines

* These former leading employees are charged in the Region Zealand case and no longer hold employment in Atea

* Danish authorities to decide whether these internal violations constitute violation of Danish law

