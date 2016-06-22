FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Atea updates on police raid in Denmark
June 22, 2016

BRIEF-Atea updates on police raid in Denmark

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 22 (Reuters) - Atea ASA :

* Says is aware that Danish police has charged a number of public officials in Denmark, of which some are clients of Atea

* Says has carried out its own internal investigation

* Says internal investigation has revealed that some former leading employees in Atea provided benefits to clients in violation of Atea's internal guidelines

* These former leading employees are charged in the Region Zealand case and no longer hold employment in Atea

* Danish authorities to decide whether these internal violations constitute violation of Danish law

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
