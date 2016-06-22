FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Invent Medic Sweden secures large-scale production
June 22, 2016 / 1:35 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Invent Medic Sweden secures large-scale production

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 22 (Reuters) - Invent Medic Sweden AB :

* Says has signed business and quality agreement with its producer TMRubber Sp. z o. o.

* Quality agreement runs to 2018 with an automatic renewal for two years at a time in case any of the parties does not terminate the agreement three months before expiry

* Under the business agreement, Invent Medic orders products when necessary and TMRubber supplies in accordance with the determined time schedule and price

Source text: bit.ly/28MBJpL

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

