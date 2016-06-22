FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in a year
BRIEF-Westinghouse Electric Company announces executive leadership transitions
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 22, 2016 / 3:10 PM / in a year

BRIEF-Westinghouse Electric Company announces executive leadership transitions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 22 (Reuters) - Westinghouse Electric Company

* Westinghouse announces executive leadership transitions

* Westinghouse Electric Company says appointment of Danny Roderick as President and CEO of Toshiba Corporation's Energy Systems and Solutions Company

* Westinghouse Electric Company says Roderick will fulfill this role in addition to his role as Chairman of board of Westinghouse Electric Company

* Effective on June 22, José Emeterio Gutiérrez has been named acting president and CEO

* Effective on June 22, David Precht, named acting Senior Vice President, Nuclear Fuel and Components Manufacturing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [Westinghouse Electric Company] (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.