a year ago
BRIEF-Caixabank says ECB gives it 4 months to address BPI's Angolan risks
#Financials
June 22, 2016 / 4:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Caixabank says ECB gives it 4 months to address BPI's Angolan risks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 22 (Reuters) - Spain's Caixabank

* Says ECB has suspended sanction process on Portuguese bank BPI's investment in Angolan bank BFA

* Spain's Caixabank says ECB has given Caixabank four months to address risk associated with BPI investment in Angolan bank BFA

* Spain's Caixabank says four month period will start when Caixabank's planned acquisition of BPI is completed

* Caixabank, which owns 44 percent of BPI, offered nearly $2 billion to take full control of Portuguese lender in April. Further company coverage: (Madrid Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
