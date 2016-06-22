BRIEF-Caixabank says ECB gives it 4 months to address BPI's Angolan risks

June 22 (Reuters) - Spain's Caixabank

* Says ECB has suspended sanction process on Portuguese bank BPI's investment in Angolan bank BFA

* Spain's Caixabank says ECB has given Caixabank four months to address risk associated with BPI investment in Angolan bank BFA

* Spain's Caixabank says four month period will start when Caixabank's planned acquisition of BPI is completed

* Caixabank, which owns 44 percent of BPI, offered nearly $2 billion to take full control of Portuguese lender in April. Further company coverage: (Madrid Newsroom)