a year ago
BRIEF-OPTeam signs agreements related to its unit ePlatnosci
June 23, 2016 / 6:00 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-OPTeam signs agreements related to its unit ePlatnosci

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 23 (Reuters) - OPTeam SA :

* Said on Wednesday it signed definitive agreement to buy the remaining 50 percent stake in Centrum Rozlicze Elektronicznych Polskie ePatnoci SA from Polska Wytwórnia Papierów Wartociowych SA (PWPW) for 75 million zlotys ($19.5 million)

* Signed preliminary deal on April 15

* Said it signed on Feb. 12, 2016 a preliminary contract for sale of 75 percent stake in Centrum Rozliczen Elektronicznych Polskie ePlatnosci to Innova AF II S.a.r.l., out of which 25 percent is a stake already owned by the company and 50 percent is the stake which company is about to acquire from PWPW

* Agreement for sale of 75 pct of ePlanosci to Innova was signed under condition of closing the transaction with PWPW

* Price of potential sale was set as multiple of shares sold and price paid by the company for acquisition of one ePlatnosci's share from PWPW

* Innova AF II S.a.r.l. gave company a loan to finance acquisition of 50 pct in ePlatnosci from PWPW

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 3.8487 zlotys Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
