BRIEF-OPTeam signs agreements related to its unit ePlatnosci

June 23 (Reuters) - OPTeam SA :
* Said on Wednesday it signed definitive agreement to buy the remaining 50 percent stake in Centrum Rozlicze Elektronicznych Polskie ePatnoci SA from Polska Wytwórnia Papierów Wartociowych SA (PWPW) for 75 million zlotys ($19.5 million)
* Signed preliminary deal on April 15
* Said it signed on Feb. 12, 2016 a preliminary contract for sale of 75 percent stake in Centrum Rozliczen Elektronicznych Polskie ePlatnosci to Innova AF II S.a.r.l., out of which 25 percent is a stake already owned by the company and 50 percent is the stake which company is about to acquire from PWPW
* Agreement for sale of 75 pct of ePlanosci to Innova was signed under condition of closing the transaction with PWPW
* Price of potential sale was set as multiple of shares sold and price paid by the company for acquisition of one ePlatnosci's share from PWPW
* Innova AF II S.a.r.l. gave company a loan to finance acquisition of 50 pct in ePlatnosci from PWPW
