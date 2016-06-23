FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-UniCredit Bank Austria CEO: most of 500 CEE jobs to stay in Vienna
#Financials
June 23, 2016

BRIEF-UniCredit Bank Austria CEO: most of 500 CEE jobs to stay in Vienna

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 23 (Reuters) - UniCredit Bank Austria CEO says:

* There Will Not Be Any ‘Golden Hand Shakes’ in Vienna

* Want to complete spin off of CEE business by end of year

* Would be preferable not to get banking license for new UniCredit CEE unit in Vienna as such license would require paying bank tax, are in talks with ECB about this

* Plan remains to keep most of 500 employees for CEE in Vienna after spin-off of CEE business, they would on paper belong to UniCredit unit in Austria Further company coverage: (Reporting By Shadia Nasralla)

