FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Accenture Q3 earnings per share $1.41
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Future of Money
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
Business
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 23, 2016 / 12:16 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Accenture Q3 earnings per share $1.41

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 23 (Reuters) -

* Accenture reports strong third quarter fiscal 2016 results

* Q3 earnings per share $1.41

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q4 2016 revenue $8.25 billion to $8.5 billion

* Q3 revenue $8.43 billion versus I/B/E/S view $8.34 billion

* Q3 net bookings $9.1 billion versus $8.5 billion last year

* Accenture PLC says consulting net revenues for quarter were $4.62 billion, an increase of 12 percent in U.S. Dollars

* Qtrly outsourcing net revenues were $3.81 billion, an increase of 4 percent in U.S. Dollars

* Now expects operating margin for full fiscal year to be 14.6 percent

* For fiscal 2016, company continues to expect operating cash flow to be in range of $4.1 billion to $4.4 billion

* Accenture PLC says gross margin for quarter was 31.9 percent, compared with 32.5 percent for Q3 last year

* Outlook for full 2016 fiscal year now assumes a foreign-exchange impact of negative 4.5 percent compared with fiscal 2015

* Accenture PLC says company now expects FY 2016 diluted EPS to be in range of $6.03 to $6.07 on a GAAP basis

* Accenture PLC says company now expects FY 2016 diluted EPS to be in range of $5.29 to $5.33 on an adjusted basis

* FY2016 earnings per share view $5.32, revenue view $32.58 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says outlook for full 2016 fiscal year now assumes a foreign-exchange impact of negative 4.5 percent compared with fiscal 2015

* Q3 2015 earnings per share $1.30 excluding items Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.