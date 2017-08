June 23 (Reuters) - Topsil Semiconductor Materials A/S :

* Negotiated with two suppliers of raw materials to obtain lower raw materials prices relative to 2015 and adjustments of purchasing commitments.

* Says will be released from all former agreements between parties

* Paid a lump sum of $5 million to be released from existing agreements. Source text for Eikon:

