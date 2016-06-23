BRIEF-Oxford Immunotec enters into definitive agreement to acquire Imugen Inc for $22.2 mln

June 23 (Reuters) - Oxford Immunotec Global Plc

* Deal for $22.2 million in an all cash transaction expected to close on july 1, 2016

* Expect acquisition of Imugen to contribute approximately $5.5 million in revenues in second half of 2016

* Oxford Immunotec enters into definitive agreement to acquire Imugen

* Raises expected revenues for calendar 2016 to between $79.5 and $82.5 million

* Expect to have approximately $30 million of cash at end of 2016