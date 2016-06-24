FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Morgan Stanley says Britain's vote to leave EU will have a considerable impact
June 24, 2016 / 7:05 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Morgan Stanley says Britain's vote to leave EU will have a considerable impact

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 24 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley

* "The UK's vote to leave the EU is a very significant decision which will have a considerable impact, the extent of which will not be known for some time," Morgan Stanley says in an emailed statement.

* "There will be at least a period of two years before an actual exit takes place, so there will be time to implement any changes required to adjust our business to the new environment."

* "Will continue to monitor developments very closely and will adapt accordingly while prioritising the interests of our clients, our shareholders and our employees." Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anjuli Davies)

