BRIEF-Tatfondbank to raise share capital

June 24 (Reuters) - Tatfondbank :

* Said on Thursday that the board has approved management proposal to increase its share capital by 3 billion roubles ($45.97 million) through the issue of 300 million ordinary shares with nominal value of 10 roubles per share in open subscription

* The increase of the bank’s equity capital is also expected in the near future, according to the chairman of the management board Robert Musin

* The additional share issue as well as recapitalisation measures will significantly increase the total amount of equity capital, thus improving the dynamics of Tatfondbank development, will positively impact its ratios, and will strengthen the bank’s competitive advantage

* Decision will be taken during extraordinary general shareholders’ meeting on July 29

Source text: bit.ly/28RcSUM

