a year ago
BRIEF-Hiscox CEO says company can and will adapt
June 24, 2016 / 8:31 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Hiscox CEO says company can and will adapt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 24 (Reuters) - Hiscox Ltd

* CEO says company can and will adapt

* CEO says company does not have to make any decisions till 2018

* CEO says company trades in multiple currencies, in a good position

* CEO says company has put together a task force that will meet in the next week or two

* CEO says as future relationship of UK with the EU evolves, so will company's strategy

* CEO says insurers expected to stick to Solvency II rules until 2018

* CEO says business as usual for insurers in short term, from investment perspective- volative Further company coverage:

