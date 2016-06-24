BUZZ-UK life insurers: in red after UK says 'leave'

** London-listed life insurers roil as Britain's vote to exit EU sparks biggest global financial shock since 2008 crisis
** FTSE 350 Life Insurance Index near 3 yr lows
** Index houses gaints like Standard Life and Aviva both -16 pct; life insurer Old Mutual down c.5 pct
** UBS, in a note, says it expects a lot of uncertainty and volatility for UK life share price performance in the near-term
** Note adds expect insurers will need to renegotiate its access to the EU Single Market
** touches 3 year low; worst day for Legal and General in 7yrs
** Other insurer in red, Phoenix Group -10 pct; St James's Place -12pct; Chesnara down 2 pct