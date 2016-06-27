FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Property Lease Fund modifies motion for accelerated arrangement proceedings
June 27, 2016 / 7:00 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Property Lease Fund modifies motion for accelerated arrangement proceedings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 27 (Reuters) - Property Lease Fund SA :

* Said on Friday that it filed a modified motion on June 24 for the opening of the accelerated arrangement proceedings as Wroclaw Court states an irregularity in its previous partial accelerated arrangement proceedings motion

* The modifications will cover only the bondholders of the company’s series B,C, D and E bonds

* The company applied for the opening of the partial accelerated arrangement proceedings on May 30

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
