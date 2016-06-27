BRIEF-Property Lease Fund modifies motion for accelerated arrangement proceedings

June 27 (Reuters) - Property Lease Fund SA :
* Said on Friday that it filed a modified motion on June 24 for the opening of the accelerated arrangement proceedings as Wroclaw Court states an irregularity in its previous partial accelerated arrangement proceedings motion
* The modifications will cover only the bondholders of the company’s series B,C, D and E bonds
* The company applied for the opening of the partial accelerated arrangement proceedings on May 30
