Spain's 10-year bond yield tumbles 10 basis points after elections

LONDON, June 27 (Reuters) - Spain’s 10-year government bond yield slid 10 basis points on Monday after acting Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy’s centre-right People’s Party (PP) fared better than expected in weekend elections, raising hopes of an end to the country’s political deadlock.

Spanish elections delivered a hung parliament for the second time in six months on Sunday.

The PP won 137 seats, short of the 176 needed for an outright majority. But this was up from 123 in December - raising the prospect that the party will be able to form a minority government and end months of political uncertainty.

Spain’s 10-year bond yield fell 10 basis points to 1.53 percent, down from seven-month highs around 1.93 percent hit on Friday following Britain’s vote to leave the European Union.

“Markets were braced for a more fractured outcome from the Spanish elections than we’ve seen,” said ING senior rates strategist Martin Van Vliet. (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe, editing by Nigel Stephenson)