Britain's FTSE falters after Brexit vote sparks uncertainty
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
June 27, 2016 / 7:15 AM / a year ago

Britain's FTSE falters after Brexit vote sparks uncertainty

Kit Rees

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 27 (Reuters) - UK shares opened lower on Monday, extending losses from the previous session after Britain’s vote to leave the European Union hurled Britain into political uncertainty.

Britain’s blue chip FTSE 100 index opened 0.8 percent lower at 6,091.94 points, while the mid cap FTSE 250 was down 0.6 percent at the open.

UK housebuilders were among the top fallers, with Berkeley Group, Taylor Wimpey Barratt Developments and Persimmon down between 3.3 percent to 7.5 percent.

Budget airline easyJet fell nearly 10 percent after it warned on third-quarter profit, saying that the vote to leave the EU made the outlook for the second half of the year uncertain.

Among the small caps, Foxtons fell 12.5 percent after it said Brexit would prolong uncertainty in the property market.

Reporting by Kit Rees, editing by Alistair Smout

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
