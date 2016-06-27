BRIEF-Investcorp to buy cyber security firm Coresec Systems

June 27 (Reuters) -

* Gulf investment firm Investcorp together with its portfolio company SecureLink Group NV have agreed to buy Coresec Systems

* Established in 2003, Coresec is one of Scandinavia’s largest managed cyber security service providers

* Company offers integrated cyber security solutions and managed services to corporates and institutions

Coresec marks Investcorp's second acquisition in Scandinavia in less than a year