More than half of eligible German govt debt out of reach of ECB QE -Pictet
June 27, 2016 / 9:20 AM / a year ago

More than half of eligible German govt debt out of reach of ECB QE -Pictet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 27 (Reuters) - More than half the German government bonds on the European Central Bank’s shopping list are ineligible for its asset-purchase programme because they yield less than the deposit rate, research from Swiss wealth manager Pictet shows.

Pictet said on Monday that a record 57 percent of the German bonds in the ECB’s chosen two-to-30-year maturity range are now yielding less that the -0.4 percent deposit rate, the cut-off for purchases. That total has risen from 45 percent in February and 50 percent almost two weeks ago.

If the ECB does not relax its own restrictions on purchases it risks running out of bonds it can buy issued by some countries, including Germany -- Europe’s biggest economy and the euro zone’s lowest-risk borrower.

Last week’s British referendum vote in favour of leaving the European Union has put further downward pressure on German bond yields as investors pile into the safe-haven asset. (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by Catherine Evans)

