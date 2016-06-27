FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Bidco announces provisional results of tender offer on Engineering Ingegneria Informatica
#IT Services & Consulting
June 27, 2016 / 9:30 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Bidco announces provisional results of tender offer on Engineering Ingegneria Informatica

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 27 (Reuters) - Engineering Ingegneria Informatica SpA :

* MIC Bidco SpA (Bidco) announced on Friday the provisional results of its mandatory tender offer on Engineering Ingegneria Informatica (Engineering)

* Bidco is a company participated by funds NB Renaissance and Apax VIII

* As of June 24, 2,656,241 Engineering shares, corresponding to 21.3 percent of its share capital, were tendered

* Bidco to own a total of 97.5 percent stake in Engineering

* The requirements of the law in relation to the right to acquire the remaining shares still in circulation are met

* The right to acquire ordinary shares will have as object 317,817 Engineering shares still in circulation, equal to 2.5 percent of its share capital

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
