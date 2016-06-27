BRIEF-Italia Independent Group Q1 turnover down 18.5 pct to EUR 8.2 mln, board plans capital increase

June 27 (Reuters) - Italia Independent Group SpA :
* Reported on Sunday Q1 turnover of 8.2 million euros ($9.05 million), down 18.5 percent year on year
* Says the trend of revenues in the months of April and May did not make up for the first quarter slowdown
* Is taking into consideration to incorporate its wholly owned unit Italia Independent SpA
* Board plans capital increase of up to 15 million euros
* Up to 5 million euros of the planned capital increase will be offered to shareholders via rights issue
* Majority shareholder Lapo Elkann commits to subscribing to all the shares that may not be subscribed in the capital increase
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
$1 = 0.9065 euros Gdynia Newsroom