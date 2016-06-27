FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Italia Independent Group Q1 turnover down 18.5 pct to EUR 8.2 mln, board plans capital increase
#Apparel & Accessories
June 27, 2016 / 10:05 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Italia Independent Group Q1 turnover down 18.5 pct to EUR 8.2 mln, board plans capital increase

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 27 (Reuters) - Italia Independent Group SpA :

* Reported on Sunday Q1 turnover of 8.2 million euros ($9.05 million), down 18.5 percent year on year

* Says the trend of revenues in the months of April and May did not make up for the first quarter slowdown

* Is taking into consideration to incorporate its wholly owned unit Italia Independent SpA

* Board plans capital increase of up to 15 million euros

* Up to 5 million euros of the planned capital increase will be offered to shareholders via rights issue

* Majority shareholder Lapo Elkann commits to subscribing to all the shares that may not be subscribed in the capital increase

