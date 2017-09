June 27 (Reuters) - Canopy Growth Corp

* Canopy Growth Corporation reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 financial results

* Says Q4 revenues of $5.0 million , representing a greater than 300% increase over three month period ended March 31, 2015

* Qtrly loss per share $0.05