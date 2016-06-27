FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Exelixi Investment issues H1 FY 2016 financial guidance
June 27, 2016 / 3:26 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Exelixi Investment issues H1 FY 2016 financial guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 27 (Reuters) - Exelixi Investment Public Ltd :

* Announces that its H1 FY 2016 consolidated financial results is expected to significantly show lower profitability compared to H1 FY 2015

* Reminds that increased profitability in the H1 FY 2015 consolidated financial results is primarily due to the deletion of the obligation to the lender of the loan of the subsidiary company “Gortynia Shipping S.A” upon payment of the agreed amount for full settlement

Source text: bit.ly/28YH3c5

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

