BRIEF-Exelixi Investment issues H1 FY 2016 financial guidance

June 27 (Reuters) - Exelixi Investment Public Ltd :

* Announces that its H1 FY 2016 consolidated financial results is expected to significantly show lower profitability compared to H1 FY 2015

* Reminds that increased profitability in the H1 FY 2015 consolidated financial results is primarily due to the deletion of the obligation to the lender of the loan of the subsidiary company “Gortynia Shipping S.A” upon payment of the agreed amount for full settlement

