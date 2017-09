June 28 (Reuters) - Bluelinea SA :

* Raises 4.5 million euros ($5.0 million) in capital increase

* In terms of strategic partnership with Hager, Hager will subscrive to 400,000 new Bluelinea shares at 7.50 euro per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9043 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)