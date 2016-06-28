FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Finland's DNA makes 120 million euro offer for Anvia Telecom
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
June 28, 2016 / 6:05 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Finland's DNA makes 120 million euro offer for Anvia Telecom

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 28 (Reuters) - DNA Oy

* Says has made a binding 120 million euro ($132.62 million)cash offer for all shares of Anvia Telecom and its four subsidiaries

* Finland’s largest telecoms operator Elisa last month agreed to buy the business for 107 million euros

* Telia has made an indicative 130 million euro bid for Anvia Telecom

* In another rival bid, Finnish operator Finda offered 120 million euros

* Anvia board said last week it still backs Elisa’s offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Helsinki Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
