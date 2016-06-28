FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
DNB Markets maintains forecast for single Norway rate cut
June 28, 2016 / 6:36 AM / a year ago

DNB Markets maintains forecast for single Norway rate cut

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, June 28 (Reuters) - DNB Markets said:

* Updates interest rate and currency forecasts after Brexit vote

* Maintains forecast that Norway’s central bank will cut its key policy rate by a quarter percentage point to a record low 0.25 percent in September, and that this rate level will be maintained until the end of 2019

* Forecasts GBPNOK will fall to 10.22 in September from current 11.33

* Forecasts EURNOK to strengthen to 8.80 in June 2017 from current 9.41

* Forecasts Bank of England rate cut to 0.25 percent in August from 0.50 percent, rate hike seen in 2019

* Predicts ECB rate cuts in September 2016 and March 2017, increased bond purchases (Reporting by Terje Solsvik)

