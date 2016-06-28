FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Dutch Cabinet: will delay decision on SNS privatisation - Report
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 28, 2016 / 7:30 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Dutch Cabinet: will delay decision on SNS privatisation - Report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, June 28 (Reuters) - **Current Dutch Cabinet won’t decide on SNS privatisation, says newspaper.

**Decision will be delayed until new government is elected next year, Het Financieele Dagblad reports, citing sources.

**SNS Bank was nationalized in 2013 due to real estate losses.

**Insurance arm was sold to China’s Anbang for 1 euro ($1.11).

**SNS is last of major financial services companies in hands of Dutch state.

**In March it reported 348 million euros in net profit for 2015.

**Finance Ministry says it will update parliament before July 8. ($1 = 0.9044 euros) (Reporting by Toby Sterling, editing by Louise Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.