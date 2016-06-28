BRIEF-Dutch Cabinet: will delay decision on SNS privatisation - Report

AMSTERDAM, June 28 (Reuters) - **Current Dutch Cabinet won’t decide on SNS privatisation, says newspaper.

**Decision will be delayed until new government is elected next year, Het Financieele Dagblad reports, citing sources.

**SNS Bank was nationalized in 2013 due to real estate losses.

**Insurance arm was sold to China’s Anbang for 1 euro ($1.11).

**SNS is last of major financial services companies in hands of Dutch state.

**In March it reported 348 million euros in net profit for 2015.

**Finance Ministry says it will update parliament before July 8. ($1 = 0.9044 euros) (Reporting by Toby Sterling, editing by Louise Heavens)