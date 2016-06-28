FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Two key shareholders to subscribe to 66.9 pct of Tecnoinvestimenti capital increase
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Software
June 28, 2016 / 8:50 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Two key shareholders to subscribe to 66.9 pct of Tecnoinvestimenti capital increase

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 28 (Reuters) - Tecnoinvestimenti SpA :

* Said on Monday that majority shareholder Tecno Holding SpA made a payment 28.4 million euros ($31.42 million) to subscribe to its share of the future capital increase of Tecnoinvestimenti

* Shareholder Quaestio Capital Management SGR SpA confirmed the irrevocable commitment to subscribing to 10 percent of the future capital increase for 5 million euros

* At present Tecno Holding SpA holds 56.9 percent of Tecnoinvestimenti share capital and Quaestio Capital Management SGR SpA holds 10 percent of Tecnoinvestimenti share capital

* The irrevocable commitments to subscribing to the capital increase cover 66.9 percent of its total

* On June 16, the board decided with the powers granted by shareholders to execute a capital increase for a total, premium included, of 50 million euros

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.9040 euros Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.