June 28, 2016 / 10:11 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Portugal's Millennium bcp seeks to expand in Mozambique-CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 28 (Reuters) - CEO of Portugal’s largest listed bank, Millennium bcp, says:

* Mozambique is a core market, expanding there is seen as a priority.

* Will seek to put the Mozambican unit Millennium bim among Africa’s top 50 banks, now ranks around 60th.

* “We sincerely believe we can get to the top 50 in a while... But we want to grow well, in a profitable and sustainable fashion,” Nuno Amado says.

* Millennium bim, which has an average 30 percent share of the Mozambican market, is 67-percent owned by Millennium bcp, while the government of Mozambique has a 30 percent stake. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Sergio Goncalves)

