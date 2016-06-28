FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Fibra Uno buys office building in Mexico City for MXN 2.90 bln
June 28, 2016 / 11:00 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Fibra Uno buys office building in Mexico City for MXN 2.90 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 28 (Reuters) - Fibra Uno Administracion SA de CV :

* Said on Monday that it had closed the acquisition of Torre Cuarzo, an office building in Mexico City

* The property is currently under its final development stage and is expected to be delivered by the second quarter of 2017

* The acquisition price of the transaction was 2.90 billion Mexican pesos ($153.1 million) which will be paid with a combination of cash and CBFIs

* In addition, the company expects to invest another 474.0 million Mexican pesos to complete the construction for a total investment of 3.37 billion Mexican pesos

Source text: bit.ly/297iefD

Further company coverage:

$1 = 18.9430 Mexican pesos Gdynia Newsroom

