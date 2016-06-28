BRIEF-Fibra Uno buys office building in Mexico City for MXN 2.90 bln

June 28 (Reuters) - Fibra Uno Administracion SA de CV :
* Said on Monday that it had closed the acquisition of Torre Cuarzo, an office building in Mexico City
* The property is currently under its final development stage and is expected to be delivered by the second quarter of 2017
* The acquisition price of the transaction was 2.90 billion Mexican pesos ($153.1 million) which will be paid with a combination of cash and CBFIs
* In addition, the company expects to invest another 474.0 million Mexican pesos to complete the construction for a total investment of 3.37 billion Mexican pesos
$1 = 18.9430 Mexican pesos Gdynia Newsroom