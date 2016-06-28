FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-CombiGene updates on CombiGene Vet future
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Reuters TV
#Healthcare
June 28, 2016 / 1:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-CombiGene updates on CombiGene Vet future

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 28 (Reuters) - CombiGene AB (publ) :

* Says its unit‘s, CombiGene Vet AB‘s, preferred name change to Panion Animal Health AB has been rejected by Swedish Companies Registration Office

* Record date for distribution has therefore been postponed

* Says new and extended strategy for CombiGene Vet AB will include acquisition and in-licensing of projects within medicine, medical device or diagnostic fields for which there is potential animal health commercialization opportunity

* Current sole business goal of CombiGene Vet is development and commercialization of canine (dog) application of CombiGene AB’s gene therapy against drug refractive epilepsy

* Says next steps for CombiGene Vet include recruiting CEO, conducting share issue and preparing for IPO, among others

Source text: bit.ly/2917kGk

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
