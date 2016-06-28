FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Archos announces draw down of first tranche of loan and convertible bond issue
#Communications Equipment
June 28, 2016 / 4:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Archos announces draw down of first tranche of loan and convertible bond issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 28 (Reuters) - Archos SA :

* Announces draw down of first tranche of loan given by BEI and issue of convertible bonds

* Draw down of first tranche of loan for total maximum of 12 million euros ($13.26 million) given by European Investment Bank (BEI)

* First tranche is 6 million euros and reaches maturity in 5 years

* Issued 1,500,000 bonds redeemable in shares with a nominal value of 1 euro each

* Bonds have a maturity of 10 years and do not bear interest Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/29c7oDQ Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9049 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
