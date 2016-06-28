FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Dedalus buys stake of more than 83 pct in NoemaLife
Sections
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Business
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 28, 2016 / 4:50 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Dedalus buys stake of more than 83 pct in NoemaLife

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 28 (Reuters) - NoemaLife SpA :

* Dedalus buys a 100 percent stake in Ghenos Srl, owner of a 57.3 pct stake in NoemaLife

* Dedalus buys a 14.9 percent stake in NoemaLife from Tamburi Investment Partners SpA

* Dedalus buys a 11.1 percent stake in NoemaLife from Maggioli SpA

* Total of stakes in NoemaLife acquired by Dedalus amounts to more than 83 percent

* Dedalus to launch a mandatory tender offer aimed at the delisting of NoemaLife

* Dedalus is a producer of healthcare software Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.