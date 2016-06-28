BRIEF-Dedalus buys stake of more than 83 pct in NoemaLife

June 28 (Reuters) - NoemaLife SpA :

* Dedalus buys a 100 percent stake in Ghenos Srl, owner of a 57.3 pct stake in NoemaLife

* Dedalus buys a 14.9 percent stake in NoemaLife from Tamburi Investment Partners SpA

* Dedalus buys a 11.1 percent stake in NoemaLife from Maggioli SpA

* Total of stakes in NoemaLife acquired by Dedalus amounts to more than 83 percent

* Dedalus to launch a mandatory tender offer aimed at the delisting of NoemaLife

* Dedalus is a producer of healthcare software