CORRECTED-BRIEF-Barnes & Noble Education posts Q4 loss of 6 cents/share
#Market News
June 28, 2016 / 10:05 PM / a year ago

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Barnes & Noble Education posts Q4 loss of 6 cents/share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to remove reference to quarterly dividend as the company did not set a dividend)

June 28 (Reuters) - Barnes & Noble Education Inc

* Reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 financial results

* Q4 loss per share $0.06

* Sees FY 2017 sales up 2 to 4 percent

* Q4 sales rose 7.6 percent to $294.8 million

* Q4 same store sales rose 4.5 percent

* Sees for 2017 capital expenditures to be approximately $50 million

* FY 2017 comparable store sales are expected to be approximately flat to 2.0% lower than prior year

* Sees for 2017 adjusted ebitda to increase by approximately 12%

* Qtrly total sales $294.8 million versus $274 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.06, revenue view $284.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY 2017 earnings per share view $0.40, revenue view $1.86 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
