June 28 (Reuters) - US Foods Inc:

* On June 27, 2016, co issued $600 million in aggregate principal amount of its 5.875 pct senior notes due 2024 - SEC filing

* Used a portion of net proceeds from sale of notes to repay its existing senior secured term loan facility

* Notes will mature on June 15, 2024 Source text (1.usa.gov/29m5DCU)