BRIEF-I Grandi Viaggi H1 net loss shrinks to EUR 5.7 mln

* Reported on Tuesday H1 total revenues of 16.5 million euros ($18.26 million) versus 21.5 million euros a year ago

* H1 net loss of 5.7 million euros versus loss of 6.6 million euros a year ago

* Says drop in H1 revenues can be mainly attributed to socio-political tensions in the Middle East and in some destinations in Africa, in relation to terrorist attacks in Europe and in the United States

