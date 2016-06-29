FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-I Grandi Viaggi H1 net loss shrinks to EUR 5.7 mln
Sections
Featured
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
California wildfires
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
June 29, 2016 / 5:50 AM / in a year

BRIEF-I Grandi Viaggi H1 net loss shrinks to EUR 5.7 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 29 (Reuters) - I Grandi Viaggi SpA :

* Reported on Tuesday H1 total revenues of 16.5 million euros ($18.26 million) versus 21.5 million euros a year ago

* H1 net loss of 5.7 million euros versus loss of 6.6 million euros a year ago

* Says drop in H1 revenues can be mainly attributed to socio-political tensions in the Middle East and in some destinations in Africa, in relation to terrorist attacks in Europe and in the United States

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.9038 euros Gdynia Newsroom

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.