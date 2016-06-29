FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES: subscription of new shares and new bonds free of charge through subscription offer
June 29, 2016 / 5:55 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES: subscription of new shares and new bonds free of charge through subscription offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 29 (Reuters) - SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG :

* Announced on Tuesday subscription of new shares and new bonds free of charge through subscription offer

* Bondholders have already received subscription rights for new shares and new bonds in their accounts

* Subscription of new securities through free-of-charge exchange of the subscription rights into new shares and new bonds

* Exercise period for the subscription rights from June 29, 2016 until July 13 2016 (both dates included)

* Subscription offer provides that bondholders will receive free of charge for each former SINGULUS bond with a nominal value of 1,000.00 euros each (including all ancillary claims) ninety-six (96) new shares and two (2) new bonds with a nominal value of 100.00 euros ($110.58)

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.9043 euros Gdynia Newsroom

