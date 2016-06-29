BRIEF-SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES: subscription of new shares and new bonds free of charge through subscription offer

June 29 (Reuters) - SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG :
* Announced on Tuesday subscription of new shares and new bonds free of charge through subscription offer
* Bondholders have already received subscription rights for new shares and new bonds in their accounts
* Subscription of new securities through free-of-charge exchange of the subscription rights into new shares and new bonds
* Exercise period for the subscription rights from June 29, 2016 until July 13 2016 (both dates included)
* Subscription offer provides that bondholders will receive free of charge for each former SINGULUS bond with a nominal value of 1,000.00 euros each (including all ancillary claims) ninety-six (96) new shares and two (2) new bonds with a nominal value of 100.00 euros ($110.58)
