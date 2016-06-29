FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Altus TFI signs term sheet for buy of BPH TFI
June 29, 2016 / 6:40 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Altus TFI signs term sheet for buy of BPH TFI

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 29 (Reuters) - Altus Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych SA :

* Said on Tuesday that it has been conducting negotiations to buy 100 percent of BPH TFI SA and as a result is signed on June 28 a term sheet with GE Capital EMEA Services Limited

* Term sheet gives company a two weeks exclusivity period to held negotiations for buy of BPH TFI

* Conclusion of transaction is dependant upon result of due diligence process and getting approvals from regulators

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
