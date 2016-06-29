FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-HY Italy announces final results of obligation to purchase Bolzoni remaining shares
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Harvey aftermath
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
World business
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
Exchange-traded funds
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto/Truck/Motorcycle Parts
June 29, 2016 / 7:05 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-HY Italy announces final results of obligation to purchase Bolzoni remaining shares

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 29 (Reuters) - Bolzoni SpA :

* Hyster-Yale Capital Holding Italy Srl (HY Italy) announces the final results of the procedure to fulfill the obligation to purchase the remaining shares of Bolzoni SpA

* HY Italy confirms that sales requests for 780,720 remaining Shares, representing about 3.0% of Bolzoni share capital, have been delivered

* HY Italy will hold in the aggregate, directly and indirectly, 25,203,057 shares, representing about 97.0% of the Bolzoni share capital

* HY Italy will exercise the right to purchase on all of the outstanding shares, namely 790,858 Shares, representing about 3.0% of the Bolzoni share capital

* HY Italy will pay a price for each residual share equal to the 4.30 euros ($4.76) per share

* The Italian stock exchange will order the suspension from trading of Bolzoni for on July 4 and July 5 and the delisting as of July 6

* HY Italy announced on May 27 that, at the end of the tender period, it held a stake greater than 90% in the share capital of Bolzoni and, consequently, was required to fulfill the obligation to purchase (www.1info.it)

* HY Italy announced, on June 15, that on June 14, as a result of the shares tendered to the procedure for the fulfillment of the obligation to purchase, it held in total, directly and indirectly, 24,930,427 Shares, representing about 95.9% of the Bolzoni's share capital (www.1info.it)

Source text: www.1info.it

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.9037 euros Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.