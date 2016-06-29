FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sao Martinho to propose dividend payment and share capital increase
June 29, 2016 / 2:56 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Sao Martinho to propose dividend payment and share capital increase

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 29 (Reuters) - Sao Martinho SA :

* Announced on Tuesday that it would propose to pay dividends totalling 55.4 million Brazilian reais ($17.0 million), corresponding to 0.4914 real per share

* Dividend payment on August 15

* Dividend record date is July 29

* Ex-dividend as of August 1

* To propose share capital increase of 133.6 million reais to 1.06 billion reais from 931.3 million reais, without new shares issue, through capitalization of investment reserve

Source text: bit.ly/294VrTQ

Further company coverage: [SMTO3.SA>:]

$1 = 3.2530 Brazilian reais Gdynia Newsroom

