a year ago
BRIEF-Bonnell Aluminum updated statement on accident at Newnan, Georgia plant
June 29, 2016 / 8:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Bonnell Aluminum updated statement on accident at Newnan, Georgia plant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 29 (Reuters) - Tredegar Corp

* Bonnell Aluminum updated statement on accident at Newnan, Georgia plant

* Bonnell Aluminum - At approximately 9:15 a.m. on Wednesday, June 29, there was an explosion in casting area at Bonnell Aluminum plant in Newnan, Georgia

* Bonnell Aluminum says explosion took place in a casting area that is separated from rest of manufacturing plant

* Bonnell has made determination that casting area will remain shut down until investigation is complete

* Bonnell Aluminum says a total of five people were injured in accident

* Bonnell Aluminum - Rest of facility, which was not impacted by accident, will resume operations starting thursday morning Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

