MEDIA-Swedish payments firm Klarna posts 2015 $20 mln op profit - DI

STOCKHOLM, June 30 (Reuters) - ** Swedish payments firm Klarna posted a 170 million Swedish crown ($20 million) operating profit in 2015, Swedish business daily Dagens Industri (DI) reports. ** DI says the company's annual report showed it made a 163 mln SEK profit in the first half of the year. However, earnings were just 7 mln SEK in the second half of the year as it invested in new products and expanded to new markets including the United States.

- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy ($1 = 8.4750 Swedish crowns)