a year ago
BRIEF-Nordic Blue Invest proposes share capital reduction
June 30, 2016 / 9:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Nordic Blue Invest proposes share capital reduction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 30(Reuters) - Nordic Blue Invest A/S :

* Said on Wednesday it proposed share capital reduction

* Said it cannot issue shares at price under share nominal value i.e. 5 Danish crowns

* Said its shares have been recently traded on Nasdaq Copenhagen at price below nominal share value

* Proposed share capital to be reduced by nominally 2.8 million Danish crowns ($418,185) to nominally 0.7 million crowns

* Share nominal value of 5.00 crowns is proposed to be reduced to 1.00 crown

$1 = 6.6956 Danish crowns Gdynia Newsroom

