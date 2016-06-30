FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-DigiTouch signs binding agreement to buy 100 pct stake in Optimized Group
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Pyongyang says more to come
North Korea
Pyongyang says more to come
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Russian military exercise
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
Energy & Environment
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Advertising/Marketing
June 30, 2016 / 7:40 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-DigiTouch signs binding agreement to buy 100 pct stake in Optimized Group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 30 (Reuters) - DigiTouch SpA :

* Said on Wednesday that it signed a binding agreement for the acquisition of a 100 percent stake in Optimized Group Srl

* Optimized Group Srl is a web agency specialized in Search Engine Optimization (SEO) and Search Engine Marketing (SEM)

* Equity value of the operation is 1.4 million euros ($1.55 million)

* 1.1 million euros of the transaction will be paid via cash while the remaining 0.3 million euros will be paid via the credit lines of the company 24 months after

* Agreement envisages earnout option

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.9010 euros Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.