FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Pierrel receives payments for a future capital increase from two shareholders
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Pyongyang says more to come
North Korea
Pyongyang says more to come
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Russian military exercise
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
Energy & Environment
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
June 30, 2016 / 7:55 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Pierrel receives payments for a future capital increase from two shareholders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 30 (Reuters) - Pierrel SpA :

* Said on Wednesday that shareholder Fin Posillipo SpA, owner of a 36.4 percent stake in Pierrel, made a payment for a future capital increase of 0.85 million euros ($944,690.00)

* Fin Posillipo SpA has made payments for a future capital increase of a total of 4.6 million euros

* Shareholder Bootes Srl, owner of a 5.3 percent stake in Pierrel, made a payment of 0.15 million euros for a future capital increase

* Bootes Srl has made payments for a future capital increase of a total of 0.66 million euros

* Shareholders approved on May 3 a rights issue of up to 20 million euros to be implemented by March 31, 2017

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.8998 euros Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.