a year ago
BRIEF-Mediacontech sells its stake in Deltatre
June 30, 2016 / 8:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Mediacontech sells its stake in Deltatre

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 30 (Reuters) - Mediacontech SpA :

* Mediacontech and LMGR Srl sign an agreement to sell their stakes in Deltatre SpA to Triangle Italy SpA

* Mediacontech owns a 51 percent stake in Deltatre while LMGR owns a 49 percent stake in Deltatre

* Price of the transtaction, subject to adjustments, is 122.1 million euros ($135.73 million)

* The sale is part of Mediacontech debt restructuring agreement

* Deltatre is specialized in IT and Media Technology services

Source text: www.1info.it

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.8996 euros Gdynia Newsroom

