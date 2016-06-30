BRIEF-Mediacontech sells its stake in Deltatre

June 30 (Reuters) - Mediacontech SpA :

* Mediacontech and LMGR Srl sign an agreement to sell their stakes in Deltatre SpA to Triangle Italy SpA

* Mediacontech owns a 51 percent stake in Deltatre while LMGR owns a 49 percent stake in Deltatre

* Price of the transtaction, subject to adjustments, is 122.1 million euros ($135.73 million)

* The sale is part of Mediacontech debt restructuring agreement

* Deltatre is specialized in IT and Media Technology services

Source text: www.1info.it

