June 30, 2016 / 10:55 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Fibra Shop closes revolving credit line of MXN 3.2 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 30 (Reuters) - Fibra Shop Portafolios Inmobiliarios SAPI de CV :

* Said on Wednesday it had closed a three-year term revolving credit line amounting to 3.2 billion Mexican pesos ($173.0 million)

* The credit line was signed with a group of syndicated banks: Actinver, BBVA Bancomer, HSBC, Banco Sabadell and Santander

* The company has now liquid resources amounting to about 4.39 billion Mexican pesos to be used to finance its 2016 expansion plan

Source text: bit.ly/29d0G1P

Further company coverage:

$1 = 18.5024 Mexican pesos Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
