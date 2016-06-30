BRIEF-Fibra Shop closes revolving credit line of MXN 3.2 bln

June 30 (Reuters) - Fibra Shop Portafolios Inmobiliarios SAPI de CV :
* Said on Wednesday it had closed a three-year term revolving credit line amounting to 3.2 billion Mexican pesos ($173.0 million)
* The credit line was signed with a group of syndicated banks: Actinver, BBVA Bancomer, HSBC, Banco Sabadell and Santander
* The company has now liquid resources amounting to about 4.39 billion Mexican pesos to be used to finance its 2016 expansion plan
