BRIEF-Poland's Bogdanka refinances 300 mln zloty debt

June 30 (Reuters) - Lubelski Wegiel Bogdanka :

* Polish coal miner Bogdanka issues bonds of a total nominal value of 300.0 million zlotys ($75.39 million) to refinance its debt

* Bonds have been acquired by Bank Pekao and Bank Gospodarstwa Krajowego

* The bonds bear a WIBOR 3M interest plus a fixed margin and mature on June 30, 2017

* Also redeems 100 million zloty bonds

* Its total debt was at 725.6 million zlotys as of March 31

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: