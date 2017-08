June 30 (Reuters) - GoldX International AB :

* Says has completed rights issue for company's existing shareholders

* The subscription period ran from June 13 to June 28, 2016

* The issue was subscribed to 105.9 pct

* Fully subscribed issue gives proceeds of 5,885,714 Swedish crowns ($694,029.13)

Source text: bit.ly/295LZuh

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4805 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)