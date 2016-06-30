For real time coverage of European equity markets see Reuters LiveMarkets

(.)

Summary:

** European markets in choppy waters after weaker start, STOXX 600 flat

** Banks fall, RBS down after rating cut from Morgan Stanley

** Deutsche Bank, Santander slide as U.S. units fail stress tests

** 3i rises after saying no plans to sell Dutch retailer Action

** Miners also gain, track copper price higher

** FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 3.1 pct on June 29 (Reporting by Kit Rees)