For real time coverage of European equity markets see Reuters LiveMarkets

Summary:
** European markets in choppy waters after weaker start, STOXX 600 flat
** Banks fall, RBS down after rating cut from Morgan Stanley
** Deutsche Bank, Santander slide as U.S. units fail stress tests
** 3i rises after saying no plans to sell Dutch retailer Action
** Miners also gain, track copper price higher
** FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 3.1 pct on June 29 (Reporting by Kit Rees)