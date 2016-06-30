FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-AlphaHelix: Techtum Biobanking wins procurement
June 30, 2016 / 1:00 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-AlphaHelix: Techtum Biobanking wins procurement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 30 (Reuters) - Alphahelix Molecular Diagnostics publ AB :

* Biobank Norr has chosen Techtum as main supplier

* Financial framework for the procurement is 13 million Swedish crowns ($1.53 million)

* Techtum estimates that 3.4-12.2 million crowns will be allocated to the company; where the lower amount refers to the absolute minimum level

* Techtum's allocation is over 90 pct of the total procurement

* The contract shall run for two years with an option to extend it for another two years

Source text: bit.ly/298j4GL

Further company coverage:

$1 = 8.4818 Swedish crowns Gdynia Newsroom

0 : 0
